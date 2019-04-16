This House Doesn't Hold Back and Embraces the Desert
This House Doesn't Hold Back and Embraces the Desert

By Margot Dougherty
At the base of Echo Mountain in Phoenix, a geometric home by Wendell Burnette opens up to the surrounding desert landscape.

The first time Thomas and Laura Hyland saw the Dialogue House, an award-winning home in Phoenix, Arizona, was 2004. The housing market was in its zenith in 2007 when the couple toured through "almost as a joke," says Thomas, a business consultant. "We knew we couldn’t afford it."

