14 Creative Ways to Design With Felt
By Paige Alexus
Along with being an extremely resilient material that's flame-retardant and self-extinguishing, felt can easily be manipulated and shaped to create a range of customized designs without needing to finish the edges.
From headboards and acoustic walls to decorative accents and organizational features, these 14 projects reveal felt's diverse, multifunctional capabilities.
Maya Romonoff-Designed Wallcovering For the Virgin Hotel
