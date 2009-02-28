Bellemo & Cat's Cradle

Their new primary home (and HQ for their practice, Bellemo & Cat) in Melbourne is a funky, split-level cube wrapped in an extraordinary printed facade. Macleod describes the making of an eccentric, multifunctional, personal sanctuary.

After a day in the office downstairs, Michael Bellemo and Cat Macleod congregate on their bleacher-like steps with their kids Marco, six, Flora, four, and 19-year-old Celeste.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

We definitely didn’t want to renovate something. We wanted to start from scratch so it’s all totally personalized. When we found the land, we actually liked the grungy nature of it in the back of a laneway. It was small, affordable, and instantly an architectural challenge. And we loved the fact that it was north-facing, with nothing north of us that would block our view. There are lots of artists and it’s a busy working place, so we thought we could also run a business from here.

The building is a funky landmark in a drab industrial laneway.

We had to work quickly because it’s a big mortgage. We were the builders as well. Michael physically built the Cocoon house at Wye River; having never built a house before, he took on a building that was completely round, on a cliff, and two-and-a-half hours from anywhere. Totally mad. And it took us a long time, three or four years.

Macleod’s handmade bedroom partition breaks up the open loftlike space and provides a bit of privacy for her and Bellemo. An Artemide Castore suspension light illuminates both the bedroom and kitchen below.

That house is so sculptural you could virtually say it is a sculpture in the bush, whereas this house is much more pragmatic. It’s a big rectangle with a print on it. And with all the green, it’s very peaceful in here. It’s a bit tropical, like being in an artificial garden in some ways.

A row of windows casts light into the office, where Bellemo keeps a model of the house. The office is separated from the garage by a bright yellow sliding door.

As sculptors, we actually build quite big things that don’t have to be signed off as buildings, so we get to play around with form, and that’s great because we feed that information back into our practice.

A mid-century Australian sofa discovered at a flea market and vibrant, eclectic art soften the architectural edges of the living room.

We had a lot to put in the house: Our office, two kids, offsite parking, and we had to get a balcony or some sort of outdoors area. But it never feels like you’re in a box because of all the level changes. We’ve got a garage between the office space and the home, and we’ve got two separate doors. It’s like Get Smart. You go through one door, close it, then you go through the other door, and then you’re in the office. Just having the garage in between gives you a buffer, from an acoustic point of view and the physical distance.

The eye-catching kitchen cabinets behind Cat Macleod and her daughter, Celeste, were custom-built in lemon Liri Laminate by Amerind. The island bench is made from the same alpine ash used on the floor and the stairs all the way up to the master bedroom. Read the full article here.

Instead of putting the living areas on the ground floor we put them on the upper floors so you get the light and the view and the sense of removal from the immediate environment.

In the master bedroom, Flora sits in front of a clever divider Macleod created out of engineering felt.