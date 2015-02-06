View Photos
First-Ever Virgin Hotel Opens Stateside in Chicago
Virgin hires Rockwell Group Europe to rethink the hotel room paradigm for its entry into the hospitality field, a modern hotel in a historic building in Chicago.
Virgin's inaugural property, designed by Rockwell Group Europe, features 210 guest rooms, known as "chambers" 38 one-bedroom suites, and two penthouse suites. The Commons Club on the second floor is the social hub for the hotel, and ground-floor public spaces include a 24-hour diner, Miss Ricky's, and Two Zero Three, an inoteca-style coffee shop-turns-wine bar.
