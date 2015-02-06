First-Ever Virgin Hotel Opens Stateside in Chicago

A dynamic hybrid of a bar, laid-back study, and restaurant, it provides numerous services and flexible spaces to unwind for breakfast, lunch ,and dinner. Rockwell Group Europe carefully evaluated the flow from one room to the next to create a unique and flexible spatial experience. As guests move through the library, the space opens up into the two-story atrium bar. Tremendous effort went into restoring the club’s historic double-height plaster ceiling, which is accentuated by exposed filament pendant lights by Arteriors. As guests make their way through the bar, they come upon The Kitch (pictured).