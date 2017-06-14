10 Ways to Use Color to Transform a Room
These 10 unique uses of color provide a template and inspiration for how subtle touches or loud interruptions of color can transform a room and provide a new perspective.
Expansive Neutrals
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
By flooding the space in a sea of neutrals, Scott Parker of Nest Architectural Design helps this room take on a much more open feeling.
Artwork
The use of colorful artwork on a white backdrop is a way to breathe new life into a space.
Colored Lighting
Colored lighting is a way to paint on the canvas of a room in a non-permanent way, allowing the mood to develop depending on context.
Thematic Colors
This young girl's room is themed with repetitive uses of bright teal and light pink, creating a personal touch to an otherwise neutral space.
Dark & Bright
By using larger swaths of dark, muted colors with objects that convey pops of brightness, a space can start to take on a very distinct and intentional personality.
Bright Objects
By using bright objects with loud colors in a neutral space, you introduce a burst of color that brings energy and focus to the room—and creates a dynamic mood.
Neon
Neon lights were once synonymous with Las Vegas and cheap strip malls, but no longer. Bringing this dynamic element to the home is a fresh, playful way to engage a space and its inhabitants.
Contrast
Contrasting colors in large quantities can energize a space with competing hues, drawing visitors in. The complementary hues of blue and orange create tension and resonance in this kitchen.
Pattern and Repetition
Using a particular color over and over again reinforces a value, mood, or tone, while its careful arrangement in a space creates a sense of movement and unpredictability.
Wallpaper
The use of a modern wallcovering can transform a space and is a versatile way to create visual interest.