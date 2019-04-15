A Modern Renovation Connects to a Traditional Texas Town Through a Glass Wall

Ten miles north of the Mexican border, in South Texas, the city of McAllen is a continually evolving metropolis. The largest city of Hidalgo County, it’s home to a growing mix of Mexican and American cultures and increasingly contemporary architecture—the result, in part, of an economic boom that has amplified in the past few decades. Located in the city’s central neighborhood formally known as Old McAllen, the home of creative director Hector Sanchez and his family—a starkly modern box flanked by the region’s traditional ranch-style homes—is one such project that has served as a pioneering force.