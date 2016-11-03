Next-Generation Neon

If you’ve ever wanted to see your name in lights, you should have a chat with Natalie Jarvis, the mastermind behind Electric Confetti. The Melbourne-based brand produces both custom and off-the-shelf designs in LED neon flex, which has all the visual impact of traditional neon but is safer, easier to transport, and more energy efficient. From bunny ears to crystal prisms, Electric Confetti’s pieces are cheeky and youthful, and they add a lively dimension whether hung on their own or in a group.

Natalie Jarvis poses with her creations. When she initially conceived of Electric Confetti, she had considered using traditional neon, but its fragility and the presence of mercury drove her to research other alternatives—leading to her discovery of LED neon flex.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Jarvis’s interest in neon was first sparked during her childhood in Invercargill, the southernmost city in New Zealand. Through years spent dawdling in her father’s antique shop, she "developed a strong love for vintage typography seen on the tins and old signs that would come through," she recalls. Her affinity for design prompted a career in publishing as a book designer; later, she freelanced as a graphic designer and illustrator before launching Electric Confetti.

LED neon flex is a string of LED lights encased in PVC, making it durable, flexible, and more energy efficient. Above, a banana ($895) designed in collaboration with Kip & Co hangs alongside What's Up? ($300) bunny ears.

Eye! Eye! Eye! ($449) and Crystal Prism ($449) decorate a bedroom. Electric Confetti's designs come with a remote control that allows you to dim the neon to less than 5% brightness, ideal for a nightlight, or set it to an adjustable flashing speed.

"I have always loved bright, bold design," says Jarvis. "Previously, as a graphic designer, it wasn’t something I could necessarily draw on all the time, as I was guided by a brief. Doing my own neon designs means I can offer designs I would like to buy, and it’s exciting that people are as excited by them as I am."

Fruit Skewer ($329), Polar Pop ($229), Bloomin' ($329), and Soft Serve ($229) form a cheerful tableau.

Pizza Me ($695) was created in collaboration with blogger Laura Gummerman of The Band Wife.

Working with LED neon flex fulfills Jarvis’s childhood fascination with vintage signs, and it also develops her strength as a designer, since the medium dictates the realm of what’s possible. "This can be a challenge for me, as I tend to get caught up in detail," she says. Driven by her own inspirations rather than current trends, Jarvis also produces pieces that will appeal to multiple demographics.

Unicornucopia ($449) and Cloud Nine ($549) grace the bookshelves.

Jarvis also creates custom lights in close collaboration with her clients. One of her favorite projects was for a woman opening a themed Airbnb: an image of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in a gold gilt frame, surrounded by pink and blue neon and topped with a crown. "I’m astounded by the amount of creativity people have," marvels Jarvis.

Asked if she has a favorite custom project, Jarvis answers, "Heaps! I'm astounded by the amount of creativity people have."