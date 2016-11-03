Next-Generation Neon
If you’ve ever wanted to see your name in lights, you should have a chat with Natalie Jarvis, the mastermind behind Electric Confetti. The Melbourne-based brand produces both custom and off-the-shelf designs in LED neon flex, which has all the visual impact of traditional neon but is safer, easier to transport, and more energy efficient. From bunny ears to crystal prisms, Electric Confetti’s pieces are cheeky and youthful, and they add a lively dimension whether hung on their own or in a group.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Jarvis’s interest in neon was first sparked during her childhood in Invercargill, the southernmost city in New Zealand. Through years spent dawdling in her father’s antique shop, she "developed a strong love for vintage typography seen on the tins and old signs that would come through," she recalls. Her affinity for design prompted a career in publishing as a book designer; later, she freelanced as a graphic designer and illustrator before launching Electric Confetti.
"I have always loved bright, bold design," says Jarvis. "Previously, as a graphic designer, it wasn’t something I could necessarily draw on all the time, as I was guided by a brief. Doing my own neon designs means I can offer designs I would like to buy, and it’s exciting that people are as excited by them as I am."
Working with LED neon flex fulfills Jarvis’s childhood fascination with vintage signs, and it also develops her strength as a designer, since the medium dictates the realm of what’s possible. "This can be a challenge for me, as I tend to get caught up in detail," she says. Driven by her own inspirations rather than current trends, Jarvis also produces pieces that will appeal to multiple demographics.
Jarvis also creates custom lights in close collaboration with her clients. One of her favorite projects was for a woman opening a themed Airbnb: an image of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in a gold gilt frame, surrounded by pink and blue neon and topped with a crown. "I’m astounded by the amount of creativity people have," marvels Jarvis.
For more information about Electric Confetti, visit the website.