Styled by Tina Hellberg

Tina Hellberg is an interior stylist based in Stockholm who lives on an island in a very old house with her husband, Niklas Andersson, daughters Ebba and Hedda, and Australian Kelpie, Vira. A seasoned stylist veteran, Hellberg creates spaces and connections between the things that surround us. Inspired by nature, functionalism, literature, and artists such as Agnes Martin, Hilma af Klint, Joseph Beuys, Louise Bourgeois, and Tim Walker, it's easy to see how her influences are reflected onto her scenes. In addition to styling, Hellberg builds, hunts, arranges, and set designs most of her sceneographies—all part of the job.