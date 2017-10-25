10 Modern Walk-In Closets
Storage

10 Modern Walk-In Closets

By Sarah Lance
We're throwing open the doors and shedding some light on 10 modern walk-in closets.

Instead of being a small, purely practical piece or corner of a bedroom, a walk-in closet provides a completely separate space that can either be hidden away or left partially open to the bedroom. Along with it being a place to store your clothes and accessories in an organized manner, it can also become a place of solitude where you can get ready for the day in peace.

If you're thinking of creating one in your home, take a look at these examples that will give you some ideas of what to shoot for. 

Monochromatic Vibes

Stolmen by Ehlen Johansson for Ikea allows for unlimited storage possibilities. You can follow the suggested design or create your own storage combination. The system's open-shelf concept allows for ease of access. &nbsp;

With Selectives by ClosetMaid, you can mix and match to create your own perfect storage solutions.&nbsp;

Even in a tiny space, Sebastian Mariscal was able to include a roomy walk-in closet. It creates order in a space that has a high potential for disaster.&nbsp;

This renovated post-and-beam estate from 1956 is a shining example of modern minimalism. The luxurious master bedroom is completed with a bright walk-in closet.

In this example, clean lines and warm textures create a thoroughly modern design. Glass doors open up the space and extend the open-floor plan.

A glossy finish and light colors contribute to this home's light, airy design. &nbsp;A mirror creates the illusion of a larger space.

This residence fuses modern and traditional Japanese design. The large window draws the outdoors in, and opens up the walk-in closet.

Anteprima by Pianca, is a fully-customizable storage system. From finishes to units, consumers are able to create their dream walk-in closets.&nbsp;

This master walk-in closet would be the perfect addition to a bachelor pad.

