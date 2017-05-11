House in the Woods

By Kim Smith
House in the Woods
View Photos

“House in the Woods” by Architectural Resources was awarded the ASID NYU / CE and AIA Buffalo Chapter Residential design awards. About the project:

“Japanese culture is known for raising everyday activities to artistry. When a client asked for a traditional Japanese bathing experience within a contemporary residence, it required working within the limits of an existing structure with limitless creativity. This was accomplished through a contemporary interpretation of a tree house.

The House in the Woods is secluded within woodland that abuts a major tributary to the Buffalo River. It’s an addition to a residence originally constructed in the 1970’s. The most notable design feature is the transition from the master bedroom area, known as the Cube, to the tree house. The suspended glass-enclosed walk allows you to step away from the daily routine in the home to cleanse your body and mind. Putting this walkway on the second floor created a new twist to an ancient experience by connecting you with nature by being immersed among the trees.

Inside the tree house sits the actual Hinoki tub, imported from Japan. It’s surrounded on three sides by floor to ceiling windows further enhancing the experience. Imagine this space during a snowstorm. Inside, there’s a traditional corner where the bather can sit on a small wooden stool and use wooden pails to douse oneself with hot water before entering the bath. The preparations for the bath are described by the client as a “wonderful feeling, a sort of ritualistic and meditative bathing.” The House in the Woods is a space where simplicity in design enhances relaxation and rejuvenation. It’s a contemporary celebration of tradition.”

- Architectural Resources. © 2017 Kim Smith Photo

Kim Smith uploaded House in the Woods through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Bath Room. Treehouse bathing Photo of House in the WoodsView Photos

Treehouse bathing

Modern home with Outdoor. Cube & treehouse addition to original house Photo 2 of House in the WoodsView Photos

Cube & treehouse addition to original house

Modern home with Bath Room. Cube & treehouse Photo 3 of House in the WoodsView Photos

Cube & treehouse

Modern home with Bath Room. Cube & treehouse Photo 4 of House in the WoodsView Photos

Cube & treehouse

Modern home with Hallway. Art display hallway Photo 5 of House in the WoodsView Photos

Art display hallway

Modern home with Office and Library Room Type. Library Photo 6 of House in the WoodsView Photos

Library

Modern home with Bedroom. Dressing area Photo 7 of House in the WoodsView Photos

Dressing area

Modern home with Bedroom. Open walk-in closet Photo 8 of House in the WoodsView Photos

Open walk-in closet

Modern home with Bedroom. Open walk-in closet Photo 9 of House in the WoodsView Photos

Open walk-in closet

Modern home with Bedroom. Open walk-in closet Photo 10 of House in the WoodsView Photos

Open walk-in closet

Modern home with Bedroom. Custom millwork Photo 11 of House in the WoodsView Photos

Custom millwork

Modern home with Bedroom. Master bedroom Photo 12 of House in the WoodsView Photos

Master bedroom

Modern home with Bath Room. Rain shower Photo 13 of House in the WoodsView Photos

Rain shower

Modern home with Bath Room. Hinoki tub in treehouse Photo 14 of House in the WoodsView Photos

Hinoki tub in treehouse

Modern home with Bath Room. Catwalk from cube to treehouse Photo 15 of House in the WoodsView Photos

Catwalk from cube to treehouse

Open walk-in closet Photo 16 of House in the Woods modern homeView Photos

Open walk-in closet

Custom Millwork Photo 17 of House in the Woods modern homeView Photos

Custom Millwork

Master bedroom Photo 18 of House in the Woods modern homeView Photos

Master bedroom

Rain shower Photo 19 of House in the Woods modern homeView Photos

Rain shower

Hinoki tub Photo 20 of House in the Woods modern homeView Photos

Hinoki tub

Credits

Posted By
Kim Smith
@kimsmithphoto
Architect
  • Architectural Resources
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Buffalo, New York