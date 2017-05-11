Villa Venetian, located on San Marco Island in Miami Beach, Florida, underwent a complete renovation by Miami-based Choeff Levy Fischman Architecture + Design. The 7,961 sq. ft. waterfront residence was purchased by its current owner from a developer who took all the modern details of the home and turned them into classical, which dramatically clashed with the home’s modern design and intent. When approached by the current owner, Choeff Levy Fischman began what would become a 2.5-year renovation.

“We provided the new owners with a vision for modernizing the home that incorporated many updated elements,” says Paul Fischman, principal at Choeff Levy Fischman. “Our ideas were immediately well-received and ultimately produced a very special home.”

In order to create a new tropical modern minimalist residence, the home needed to be completely gutted and redesigned. It required larger windows that connected the interiors with the bay and its stunning views, larger room openings, floor-to-ceiling windows, a modified rooftop pool and redesigned stairwell, kitchen and master suite. The home also required a completely new facade that modified all existing architecture, a new water cascade feature at the entrance, and updated landscape, structural and MEP systems.

The residence features low-energy glass and a complete home automation system that controls all lighting, window shades, and electronics in the home. The home also boasts a fully integrated smart theatre, dual glass steam room and sauna imported from Italy, premium Kreon lighting, and designer Italian bathrooms, closets, kitchen, and accessories.

The luxe waterfront manse features modern finishes, which includes a floating staircase with frameless glass edge railing for a sleek, sophisticated design. Clean lines combined with warm textures like Siberian white oak provide a Scandinavian feel throughout the home.

The home’s most distinct feature however, is the glass-walled infinity pool on the rooftop, which not only offers unsurpassed views of Biscayne Bay – it also has underwater speakers. Villa Venetian has 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, and 2 powder rooms.

