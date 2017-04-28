Houston-based custom homebuilder, On Point Custom Homes, built this 4,769-square foot modern Houston home designed by George Allen Cole of Houston. The four bedroom and four-and-a-half bathroom home features furnishings by Denny Lyons.

Exterior stucco was incorporated with a 1x2 offset shadow box in Brazilian hardwood wrapping around the façade. Horizontally-raked black brick was used in conjunction with the stucco and shadow box to create a dramatic contrast on the façade, highlighting the exquisite modern design.

An extremely oversized kitchen island with book-matched Dekton countertops is the focal point of the expansive kitchen. Two-toned cabinetry in both the kitchen and butler’s pantry using walnut and white lacquer creates a “tuxedo” look. The kitchen shelves also feature integrated LED strip lighting instead of traditional upper cabinetry.

The master bathroom is a showcase portion of the house with floor-to-ceiling windows providing natural light with an exterior shadow box offering adequate privacy. Additionally, the master bath features a three-dimensional tile wall, a skylight in the shower with a concealed rain head creating a “waterfall from the ceiling” effect as well as an external remote controller to adjust the shower settings.

