Houston-based custom homebuilder, On Point Custom Homes, built this 4,769-square foot modern Houston home designed by George Allen Cole of Houston. The four bedroom and four-and-a-half bathroom home features furnishings by Denny Lyons.
Exterior stucco was incorporated with a 1x2 offset shadow box in Brazilian hardwood wrapping around the façade. Horizontally-raked black brick was used in conjunction with the stucco and shadow box to create a dramatic contrast on the façade, highlighting the exquisite modern design.
An extremely oversized kitchen island with book-matched Dekton countertops is the focal point of the expansive kitchen. Two-toned cabinetry in both the kitchen and butler’s pantry using walnut and white lacquer creates a “tuxedo” look. The kitchen shelves also feature integrated LED strip lighting instead of traditional upper cabinetry.
The master bathroom is a showcase portion of the house with floor-to-ceiling windows providing natural light with an exterior shadow box offering adequate privacy. Additionally, the master bath features a three-dimensional tile wall, a skylight in the shower with a concealed rain head creating a “waterfall from the ceiling” effect as well as an external remote controller to adjust the shower settings.
Exterior
Kitchen
Kitchen
Living Room
Formal dining room
Master Bedroom
Master Closet
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom
Upstairs Living Room
Outdoor Patio
Backyard
- George Allen Cole
- Denny Lyons