Follow Us to 10 Modern Homes in Tokyo
A cosmopolitan design mecca with a distinctive urban vibe—Tokyo is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the world and home to upwards of 37.8 million people.
Balancing traditional and modern aesthetics, space is always at a premium and although many Tokyoites live and commute from the stereotypical "rabbit hutch" apartments found throughout the metropolis, a lucky few live in oasis-like modern abodes discreetly tucked away in residential Tokyo neighborhoods. The Japanese are adept at finding beauty in subtle, unobtrusive spaces—leading innovative architects to design some of the most stunning and covetable modern homes.
Open-Plan Concrete Home in Japan
