House with 30,000 Books by Takuro Yamamoto Architects
Japanese Homes

By Leibal
House with 30,000 Books is a minimal home located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by Takuro Yamamoto Architects.

The residence is characterized by a floor-to-ceiling bespoke shelving system that form two entire walls. The exterior is composed mainly of galvanized metal panels, contrasting against the mostly wood interior. The main living area is opened up to create a double-height ceiling space, with large windows on both floors illuminating natural light onto the bookshelves.



