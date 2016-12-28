Shift House by Kino Architects
Japanese Homes

By Leibal / Published by Leibal
Shift House is a minimal residence located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by Kino Architects.

The two-story wooden apartment features a mostly black exterior with segregated angular roofs that create a striking overall appearance for the building. The interior serves as a stark contrast against the black facade, and features a mostly white or natural color palette. The angular rooftops are expressed as double-height ceilings within the house, and creates a feeling of expansiveness.


Shift House by Kino Architects - Photo 1 of 7 -
Shift House by Kino Architects - Photo 2 of 7 -


Shift House by Kino Architects - Photo 3 of 7 -


Shift House by Kino Architects - Photo 4 of 7 -


Shift House by Kino Architects - Photo 5 of 7 -


Shift House by Kino Architects - Photo 6 of 7 -


Shift House by Kino Architects - Photo 7 of 7 -