House in Tokyo by Ako Nagao + miCo

House in Tokyo is a minimal residence located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by Ako Nagao + miCo.

The site is located between reinforced concrete mid-to-high-rise apartments and an old wooden housing area. The dwelling is for a couple who required a music studio. The volume needed to be closed and "inward-looking" for the music studio space, but at the same time spread beyond the site for the couple’s livelihood.


