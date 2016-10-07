View Photos
House in Tokyo by Ako Nagao + miCo
Add to
Like
Share
By Leibal –
House in Tokyo is a minimal residence located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by Ako Nagao + miCo.
The site is located between reinforced concrete mid-to-high-rise apartments and an old wooden housing area. The dwelling is for a couple who required a music studio. The volume needed to be closed and "inward-looking" for the music studio space, but at the same time spread beyond the site for the couple’s livelihood.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.