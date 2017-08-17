View Photos
10 Modern Structures That Use Brick in Interesting Ways
Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo –
There’s something about brick that we just can’t enough of. It's earthy and natural, symmetrical and sturdy, timeless and versatile—and its red, brown, and beige hues can add warmth and a sense of strength and solidity to any facade or interior.
As a construction material that dates back to around 7,000 BC, bricks can be used in numerous different ways that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Though the form of a single brick is simple, modern architects have found a variety of brave new ways to build with it. Here are some interesting homes where the ingenuity of this humble material prevails.
And make sure to read our guide on the pros and cons of exposed brick and how to take care of it. As is the case with most materials, it's important to know its inherent characteristics and the responsibilities that come along with preserving it.
Knitted-Brick Facade in Belgium
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.