10 Modern Structures That Use Brick in Interesting Ways

As a construction material that dates back to around 7,000 BC, bricks can be used in numerous different ways that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Though the form of a single brick is simple, modern architects have found a variety of brave new ways to build with it. Here are some interesting homes where the ingenuity of this humble material prevails.

And make sure to read our guide on the pros and cons of exposed brick and how to take care of it. As is the case with most materials, it's important to know its inherent characteristics and the responsibilities that come along with preserving it.