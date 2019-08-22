Facade Focus: Brick

Yves Borghs and Katleen van Ammel wanted their new house to offer maximum privacy but also maximum light. The solution proposed by Tom Verschueren, of Mechelen, Belgium-based DMVA Architects, was to create a closed street-side facade with an open backside facing the garden, totally glazed from the ground up to the saddleback roof. On the street side, the only true opening is the door; the seven tall, slim windows are screened by what Verschueren calls “knitted” bricks. “In this part of Belgium, 90 percent of the houses are built with brick,” says Verschueren. “It’s a classic material that we tried to use in House BVA in a totally different way.”

Join Dwell+ to Continue Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. Try Dwell+ for Free Already a subscriber? Sign In Introducing Dwell+ Learn More Exclusive Home Tours Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers. Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more. The Dwell Archive Dig into years of Dwell magazine. Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories. Sourcebook The definitive list of products and professionals. Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.