Caroline Place

By
Caroline Place
View Photos

Caroline Place is a minimalist interior design located in London, United Kingdom, designed by Groupwork + Amin Taha. Surrounded on three sides by eight and nine story mansion blocks shielding it from the heavy traffic on Bayswater Road and tourism on Queensway, Caroline Place is a quiet enclave of late 1950’s terraces north of Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens. Built with a Modern Northern European sensibility of sharp brick lines and crisp mortar joints layered with softer timber detailing, their interior layouts remained firmly rooted in an earlier English Edwardian tradition. Retaining a desirous separation of served and servant areas of maids’ rooms, sculleries, coal houses and a working yard, altogether occupying the ground level while the owners were set out above, across larger light filled rooms.

uploaded Caroline Place through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Outdoor, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, and Decking Patio, Porch, Deck. Photo of Caroline PlaceView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Light Hardwood Floor, and Ceiling Lighting. Photo 2 of Caroline PlaceView Photos
Modern home with Storage Room, Cabinet Storage Type, and Shelves Storage Type. Photo 3 of Caroline PlaceView Photos
Modern home with Bath Room, Open Shower, One Piece Toilet, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Drop In Tub. Caroline Place is a minimalist home located in London, United Kingdom, designed by Groupwork + Amin Taha. Surrounded on three sides by eight and nine story mansion blocks shielding it from the heavy traffic on Bayswater Road and tourism on Queensway, Caroline Place is a quiet enclave of late 1950’s terraces north of Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens. Built with a Modern Northern European sensibility of sharp brick lines and crisp mortar joints layered with softer timber detailing, their interior layouts remained firmly rooted in an earlier English Edwardian tradition. Photo 4 of Caroline PlaceView Photos

Caroline Place is a minimalist home located in London, United Kingdom, designed by Groupwork + Amin Taha. Surrounded on three sides by eight and nine story mansion blocks shielding it from the heavy traffic on Bayswater Road and tourism on Queensway, Caroline Place is a quiet enclave of late 1950’s terraces north of Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens. Built with a Modern Northern European sensibility of sharp brick lines and crisp mortar joints layered with softer timber detailing, their interior layouts remained firmly rooted in an earlier English Edwardian tradition.

Photo 5 of Caroline Place modern homeView Photos
Photo 6 of Caroline Place modern homeView Photos
Photo 7 of Caroline Place modern homeView Photos
Modern home with Staircase, Stone Tread, and Metal Railing. Photo 8 of Caroline PlaceView Photos
Modern home with Kitchen, Wood Cabinet, Wood Counter, Wood Backsplashe, Concrete Floor, Range, and Undermount Sink. Photo 9 of Caroline PlaceView Photos
Photo 10 of Caroline Place modern homeView Photos
Photo 11 of Caroline Place modern homeView Photos
Photo 12 of Caroline Place modern homeView Photos

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Groupwork + Amin Taha
Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017

    • Press

    Publications
  • Leibal