Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/windows/window type : skylight/material : wood

Windows Skylight Window Type Wood Design Photos and Ideas

Minimizing both financial and economic waste, the SHED is a flexible dwelling that takes only one day to build or deconstruct. After it is deconstructed, it can be rebuilt in other buildings, filling derelict structures that would remain otherwise vacant. Composed of OSB, lamb’s wool insulation, and recycled polyester, the design is affordable and sustainable.
With a team of two people, the main frame took two days to erect, and the external linings and cladding took four days to install. The internal linings, underfloor heating, flooring, and furniture took a further four days’ work, for a total of 20 person days. The only specialists required were the spray insulation contractor and an electrician.
The gable roofs of the house are expressed on the second floor, where the lofted ceilings are covered with birch plywood.
The white-washed Baltic birch plywood coffered ceiling is fitted with Velux skylights that bathe the work room in natural light.
Structural changes were immediately made to the original shell to bring in more natural light. The small windows on the front façade were dramatically replaced with a folding window assembly that stretches the entire width of the room. Skylights were cleverly added slightly beneath the peak pitch of the roof to funnel light towards the mezzanine, while still illuminating the main floor below. Warm, rich iroko wood spans the ceiling and wall, and also extends to the seating bench beneath the window.
The spruce glulam roof structure was prefabricated in the Dolomites and then craned into position in eight sections.
The oversized, glazed openings (Triview Glass) feature reclaimed Douglas Fir trim.
Fully-glazed walls and skylights flood the living space with sunlight.
Four generous skylight windows to flood the interiors with light.
A circular skylight illuminate the living areas.
The ceilings of the attic slope downwards towards level of the cullis, to create a more cloistered atmosphere.
Additional light is brought into the living space by a series of triangular skylights.