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All Photos/windows/material : wood/window type : sliding

Windows Wood Sliding Window Type Design Photos and Ideas

"As the windows are oriented in different directions, various daylight atmospheres fill the room throughout the day," Unemori explains.
The vestibule is the entry point, and it also separates the sleeping area of the house from the communal areas.
“One of the great things about the Marvin lift-and-slide doors is how they disappear into the pockets,” notes Meelena. “It’s not a typical solution, and it offers exactly what we hoped to achieve with this home. We wanted to foster an intimate connection with the outdoors.”
“There have been so many cool things we’ve done in this home that we’ve been wanting to do with our clients for a long time, but it’s difficult to sell an idea to someone when you haven’t done it before yourself,” explains Joel. “Take for instance the living platform. If you describe the notion of a living platform to a client, they might think you’re a bit off your rocker, but when they see it and they see the kids playing on it and how it interacts between indoor and out, it instantly opens up new possibilities.”
This writer’s studio features ample lighting and carefully chosen windows and openings—essential elements of an uplifting she shed or other outbuildings.
One of the home’s many sliding cedar shutters opens to reveal a spectacular vista.
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Bi-fold sliding Marvin doors recall steel-framed factory windows, yet are actually built of black-painted wood and insulated glass.
Nocturnal view of the brise-soleil facade.
Wilson also incorporated high levels of insulation and double glazing to make the house energy efficient.
The screens help control sunlight penetration and passive solar radiation.
In winter, the wooden screens can be opened to draw in the warm, afternoon sun.
Fully-glazed walls and skylights flood the living space with sunlight.
Some of the large planes of glass are sliding doors that open to the outside.
Sliding bamboo panels on the west side of the house can be adjusted to provide shade during the later part of the day.
Douglas fir-framed windows by Dynamic Architectural Windows & Doors offer layered indoor-outdoor views.
Detailed in cedar paneling and plywood, Mauka was oriented to catch the sunrise. The table is by Moore’s firm, FLOAT. Maui, Hawaii Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017