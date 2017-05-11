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All Photos/windows/material : wood/window type : casement

Windows Wood Casement Window Type Design Photos and Ideas

Both bedrooms now glory in the inlet views.
Minimizing both financial and economic waste, the SHED is a flexible dwelling that takes only one day to build or deconstruct. After it is deconstructed, it can be rebuilt in other buildings, filling derelict structures that would remain otherwise vacant. Composed of OSB, lamb’s wool insulation, and recycled polyester, the design is affordable and sustainable.
A large, circular opening with sliding glass doors leads to the curved terrace on the front of each structure. For one of the terraces, the architects designed a cutout to accommodate a mature tree that continues to grow through the platform.
On one side of the tree house, windows and screens open to an unrestricted view.
A small “peep” window in the living area looks down on the garage. “I just thought it would be amazing if we could see the garage, because we put so much effort there,” says Maceda.
David opens a window in the upstairs bathroom that looks down on the atrium.
The upper loft is an open-air platform sheltered under the roof, and offers "a peaceful vantage point
The main level houses the kitchen, dining, and living spaces, tied together by a continuous wooden wainscot whose series of half-round profiles echoes the design of the conduit screen outside.
The interior design includes dedicated spaces for the family's creative pursuits, such as music, art, and cooking.
Historic centres usually have a clear, harmonious melody, but oftentimes the soundscapes of the outer layers of a city are disrupted, lacking a conductor able to integrate architectonic interventions throughout space and time.
The unique window arrangement floors the space with light and improves the flow of air through the space.
IF House - Photo 15
Inside, plentiful windows offer fantastic views of the neighborhood's rooftops, as well as downtown Portland.
The large windows in the master bedroom provide the feeling of sleeping within the tree tops.
A close-up of the dog-door leading out to the backyard.