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All Photos/storage/storage type : shelves/storage type : cabinet

Storage Shelves Storage Type Cabinet Storage Type Design Photos and Ideas

The U-shaped cabinetry that surrounds the bed packs in storage on both sides for an assortment of needs, from books and vinyl, to clothes and cleaning supplies.
Also in the foyer, beside a wall of glass that brings light into the living/dining area, is storagefor coats, bags and shoes.
On the opposite wall, a green mesh cabinet for shoes is paired with a wood and metal seating bench. The entry door also has a green mesh detail: a panel that's operable, so the smaller door can be opened when receiving packages.
A dilapidated built-in had to be removed, and Lee swapped in a floating storage unit and shelf in its place, wrapped in the original wood casework for contrast.
SHED embraced the angled corners with custom cabinetry. According to Hale, the inspiration images that the couple chose were “less American Midwest farmhouse, and more contemporary Scandinavian farmhouse,” which inspired the design team to consult Scandinavian farm layouts for the master plan.
Curtis completely overhauled the shelving, changing the shapes of the niches and covering them in micro-cement.
Oak lines the interior for a tactile surprise, and the marble counter echoes the marble on the island and perimeter counters.
The sculptural end piece to some of the cabinetry in the kitchen echoes some of the other arched motifs. The natural wood is an anomaly in the kitchen, whose cabinets, backsplash, and countertop feature man-made materials.
The renovation of a Victorian-era home in Portland, Oregon, included updating the entry area with new storage and a muted pink hue, picked in collaboration with the client. "She wasn't afraid of color," says Stephanie Dyer of Dyer Studio, who paired it with a deeper burgundy shade for the doors.
Relocating the kitchen door and changing the windows to high, small units created much more space for storage.
Lin specified the String shelving across the walnut panel wall and had it surround a restored Paul McCobb credenza that the couple found at a garage sale twenty years ago. “Almost everything in our apartment has a story,” says Kitty.
Walnut built-ins store household odds-and-ends, clothing, and create a desk for work.
The entrance to the walk-in closet is marked by another bench floating across the window, and a mirror inset in white oak.
Berg floated a seating bench across a new kitchen window, which brings attention to the lowered sill placement.
The cabin has abundant storage, although there isn’t much to store. “You’re certainly not going anywhere when you’re there,” says Nathalie. “It’s all work clothes or warm clothes or ranch clothes, you know?”
The same detailing is found here for consistency, including a quartz counter in Lincoln White from Daltile white counter and a more dramatic porcelain backsplash, the Calacatta Aries pattern from Daltile’s Panoramic Porcelain Series. The faucet is by Grohe.
The couple packed storage around the stairs, with cabinets underneath and shelves lining the tread.
Around the corner behind the stairs, they tucked a bar nook and pantry, which is where the refrigerator is located. The wallpaper is by MakeLike, the concrete tile is Zia Tile in Midnight, the counter is Ikea butcher block that’s stained ebony, and the pulls are by Lo&amp;co.
Storage was added at every opportunity – by the door, under the stairs, and under the bed.
Study Nook in Bedroom
Cheng inserted built-in drawers into a niche, then created an opportunity for display with open shelves above.
The custom storage behind the bed has cut-out finger pulls that mimic the cabinetry downstairs. "Hardware can almost end up being like a piece of jewelry," says Fowler, who likes the minimalist approach here. "It’s almost in the negative, flush with the face of the cabinet. Just shadow," she says.
Nive buys loads of fresh produce and wanted a place to store it that was accessible and uncluttered, so the team provided these open shelves.
A freestanding wall in the living area creates a divider for the entryway while concealing mechanical systems and providing storage.
Built-in window seats and library shelving provide storage and a place to sit.
Streamlined birch plywood cabinetry and a maple butcher-block counter forms the kitchenette, which isn’t intended for extensive meal prep. The building is a blend of "a bedroom and camping," says Shaw, which means much of the cooking and cleaning happens outside.
Rejuvenation wall hooks match the shade of the bench cushion. The laundry room's Heath tiles are colored in "Heron Blue."
The bespoke walnut storage and brass hardware in the principal bedroom was designed by Tang. The lamp is by Noguchi.
The slim-lined solid brass hardware is the Wendel wire pull from Lostine.
Zachary’s father—a fine woodworker and production designer for television—built the walnut unit. The beadboard backing brings texture to the display and syncs with other applications in the house.
Guang’s collections room.
The service corridor also features modular storage that picks up the same grid pattern as the hanging space frames in other rooms.
Sliding doors crafted from Marblo conceal the television
There’s now a storage locker for each member of the family. They sit atop a platform made of stained oak, like the kitchen island. The cabinet maker customized the molding detail to match the width of the pulls.
Continuing the built-in elements and panelling in the bedrooms creates visual consistency and eschews the need for additional furniture that may bring clutter.
Integrated shelving and a built-in, padded bench tucked behind the shelves greet visitors. A mirror to the left enlarges the space, as well.
Due to the grade of the site, the front door opens onto a landing between staircases. A wall-sized pegboard made of Douglas fir plywood is used for hanging coats, bags, and other necessities. “The house is like a well-tailored suit that addresses a range of daily routines,” Cuddington observes.
Custom cabinetry in an emerald green hue threads through the main space and into the closet of the private master suite.
The combination of the iron gate and the interior wall creates a range of options for the homeowners. They can open or close up everything completely, or partially close one wall and leave the other open, depending on their privacy needs.
The firm specified a museum reveal around the windows, doors, and cabinetry, as well as over the flush baseboard. This keeps the scheme minimal and creates a “very simple tracery where you have a punctuation in the architecture, and then you reveal back to the soft white drywall walls,” says Klymson.
The ceiling pitch reaches three meters high.
A custom-made shelving unit provides plentiful storage for the family's collection of books.
The custom-made reading nook. A Fnnch poppy mural is located on the outside wall.
The wall of built-ins elegantly curves to meet the wall behind it.
"The dramatically tall and wide arched entranceway with the modernized Louver closet doors reminds me of a 1930s Hollywood film set,
A red kitchenette by Københavns Møbelsnedkeri dominates the space, tempered by a more neutral Beni Ouarain rug. The storage rack in lavender is by HAY.
All new flooring is natural oak.
Open shelving creates flow between the kitchen and dining room.
Reveals and windows built into the unit help bring the cabinet down to a more human scale, while hidden panels provide functionality with minimal visual clutter.
One of the walls hides a pull-out sofa and a wardrobe.
Oak timber recessed ‘boxes’ are used as bookshelves, wine storage, and display cabinets.
The spacious pantry makes gathering ingredients a convenient, pleasant experience. Dash Marshall designed the custom sliding aluminum door.
The new kitchen features a "super pantry" concealed behind sleek, black, screen-like sliding doors.
Some of the storage pieces also double as tables and seating for guests and dining.
A Philips Hue lighting system enables the resident to program and control all of the lights with a smartphone app.
In an upstairs bedroom, striking triangular cabinetry is built into the Victorian house's attic.
Display nooks for the couple's objects d'art.
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