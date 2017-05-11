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All Photos/storage/storage type : closet/storage type : shelves

Storage Closet Storage Type Shelves Storage Type Design Photos and Ideas

The U-shaped cabinetry that surrounds the bed packs in storage on both sides for an assortment of needs, from books and vinyl, to clothes and cleaning supplies.
On the opposite wall, a green mesh cabinet for shoes is paired with a wood and metal seating bench. The entry door also has a green mesh detail: a panel that's operable, so the smaller door can be opened when receiving packages.
A dilapidated built-in had to be removed, and Lee swapped in a floating storage unit and shelf in its place, wrapped in the original wood casework for contrast.
SHED embraced the angled corners with custom cabinetry. According to Hale, the inspiration images that the couple chose were “less American Midwest farmhouse, and more contemporary Scandinavian farmhouse,” which inspired the design team to consult Scandinavian farm layouts for the master plan.
“Using a very simple white oak material in repetition added a lot of texture without adding busyness,” says Solk.
Wooden box containing the bathroom
Walnut built-ins store household odds-and-ends, clothing, and create a desk for work.
The entrance to the walk-in closet is marked by another bench floating across the window, and a mirror inset in white oak.
The same detailing is found here for consistency, including a quartz counter in Lincoln White from Daltile white counter and a more dramatic porcelain backsplash, the Calacatta Aries pattern from Daltile’s Panoramic Porcelain Series. The faucet is by Grohe.
Storage was added at every opportunity – by the door, under the stairs, and under the bed.
Study Nook in Bedroom
The custom storage behind the bed has cut-out finger pulls that mimic the cabinetry downstairs. "Hardware can almost end up being like a piece of jewelry," says Fowler, who likes the minimalist approach here. "It’s almost in the negative, flush with the face of the cabinet. Just shadow," she says.
Rough-hewn finishes in the first-floor bedroom speak to the farmhouse character.
Black walnut surrounds the U-shaped master closet.
Described by the architects as the place where "spa meets retail," the master bathroom and closet revolve around two floating islands natural lit by skylight wells above.
This built-in area can be used as a desk or vanity.
The bespoke walnut storage and brass hardware in the principal bedroom was designed by Tang. The lamp is by Noguchi.
Continuing the built-in elements and panelling in the bedrooms creates visual consistency and eschews the need for additional furniture that may bring clutter.
A peek inside the master suite dressing room. As with all the bathrooms, the dressing room is topped with a new ceiling made from alveolar polycarbonate. “It imparts a fun twist and provides some natural light to all the areas behind the wooden walls, except for the bedrooms,” adds Toledano.
Due to the grade of the site, the front door opens onto a landing between staircases. A wall-sized pegboard made of Douglas fir plywood is used for hanging coats, bags, and other necessities. “The house is like a well-tailored suit that addresses a range of daily routines,” Cuddington observes.
Custom cabinetry in an emerald green hue threads through the main space and into the closet of the private master suite.
The cabin's mudroom also houses a wood storage facility to help keep the fire burning on cold Norwegian nights.
California Closets partnered with the team to outfit the fashion closet.
"The dramatically tall and wide arched entranceway with the modernized Louver closet doors reminds me of a 1930s Hollywood film set,
The small second floor includes two bedroom suites (for the client's visiting children or guests), a lounge, and a covered terrace.
One of the walls hides a pull-out sofa and a wardrobe.
In an upstairs bedroom, striking triangular cabinetry is built into the Victorian house's attic.
According to the architects, the firm "merged spaces and volumes to achieve simultaneous privacy and openness without the need for doors and walls." An open closet adjoins the upper level ensuite bathroom and looks neat and tidy with detailed finishes that are consistent with the rest of the house.
Part of the project involved refurbishing the heritage part of the home. Old brickwork meets new oak joinery fabricated by COS Interiors, who were responsible for all of the home's new woodwork.
Hidden storage and recessed lighting were key in giving the dressing room a clean and contemporary appearance.
California Closets designed and built this custom wardrobe.
Birch plywood has been selected for the floors and storage.
The minimalist built-in storage units draw inspiration from the Japanese brand MUJI.
Tidy closet storage frames the entry to the apartment.
The interior surfaces of The Phoenix are either raw plywood or galvanized metal resulting in a utilitarian feel with no maintenance needs.
More treasured pieces, including a clear glass bud vase by William Gudenrath from the Corning Museum of Glass and a bronze palm from De Vera in San Francisco, occupy the living room bookshelves.
Aluminum Master Bedroom storage
In the kitchen, a single Sektion wardrobe from IKEA is used to stow both clothing and various food and dining items. Throughout the apartment, Krajewski replaced the time-worn flooring, installing new white oak planks by Hull Forest with a buffed oil finish by Waterlox.
Houses in The Village feature Marvin windows and doors, energy-efficient GE and Frigidaire appliances, Mitsubishi heat pumps, and Zehnder HRV systems. Each buyer was able to customize the interior finish package of their house from options that met the community’s sustainability guidelines. One area in which residents’ tastes differed was flooring; the Davis family chose cork. In place of closets, the houses have built-in storage made of Douglas fir plywood.
A flat roof and all-white interior unifies the home's three volumes.
Entry rift & quartered oak millwork storage, closet & bench.
Guest bedroom rift & quartered oak closet, display shelving and door to storage.
A utilitarian mudroom features built-in storage, ski boot warmers, and a solid wood bench.
In the ground-floor gallery, 40-foot-long library shelving is punctuated by floor-to-ceiling columns made from white acrylic panels that conceal low-cost fluorescent-tube lighting.
WH Residence | M3 Architects
An almost-concealed door designed as a part of the kitchen cabinetry leads to the main bedroom and en-suite bath.