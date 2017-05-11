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All Photos/staircase/tread : concrete/tread : stone

Staircase Concrete Tread Stone Tread Design Photos and Ideas

The bedrooms at the rear of the building, located in the former fly loft, are accessed off of an existing masonry staircase. The floors are covered in new cement tiles.
"By the time a user climbs from entrance at the lowest level to the topmost floor, they will have climbed 35 feet without realizing it," says Misra. "We interviewed more than 50 people who had visited the site at different times, and none of them realized the slow height progression of the Three Step House, since the stairs were broken up into small, discrete runs."
WH Residence | M3 Architects