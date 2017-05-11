Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/staircase/tread : concrete/railing : glass

Staircase Concrete Tread Glass Railing Design Photos and Ideas

The staircase, with precast concrete steps, now leads down to the future pool terrace. "We sought to connect the spaces so the family could be relaxed and meander barefoot through the property," says Wittman.
Stairs + Elevator
Stairs
Sleek concrete tread stair meets polished concrete flooring on lower level
Feature stair
WH Residence | M3 Architects