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All Photos/staircase/railing : glass/railing : metal

Staircase Glass Railing Metal Railing Design Photos and Ideas

The doorframe to one of the roof decks follows the shape of the roofline.
Renowned architecture firm Olson Kundig occupies three floors of a 19th-century loft building in Seattle’s historic Pioneer Square neighborhood. A crucial concern was opening the office up to more natural light; a staircase that cuts through the office’s three levels was added underneath the central skylight, which opens via a hydraulic lift system.
The downstairs hallway flooring is Iranian travertine marble, while the stair and flooring in the upstairs hallway is oak. The walls have been finished with a polished concrete texture.
The staircase, with precast concrete steps, now leads down to the future pool terrace. "We sought to connect the spaces so the family could be relaxed and meander barefoot through the property," says Wittman.
The mezzanine and upper loft are clad in wood, which fosters consistency with the lower level.
Floating tread allows sight lines between the entry and the opposite side of the room.
The staircase is a sculptural feature that brings together all of the elements of the project palette, including white concrete at the base, wood, and black steel. The white concrete is meant to appear as though it is emerging from the wood platform.
A Frank Gehry Wiggle Chair and Globe light from Ligne Roset sit beneath the stair. The metal encircling the concrete pillar was finished to match all of the other metal elements. Photo: Mike Schwartz
The firm eliminated the awkward, angled section of mezzanine above and moved the working elements of the kitchen down the wall. Doing so gave the entry breathing room and now the corridor is lined with functional storage.
The home's main entryway, with stairs leading down to a basement. A small powder room is tucked away in a seafoam-green boxed wall, with the kitchen hidden from view behind it.
Tap House, Canton, Baltimore MD
Nestled between Frederick Law Olmstead’s Patterson Park and Baltimore’s historic waterfront, Tap House emerges as a typical, unassuming, 16-foot-wide corner rowhouse common to the urban fabric of Baltimore.
Tap House South Facade
Tap House, Canton, Baltimore MD
View of veranda and bridge
A Manuel Neri painted plaster sculpture sits at the base of the penthouse stairs.
The richly textured wooden staircase lined with glazed banisters contrasts beautifully with the interior ivory walls and concrete floors.
Natural light illuminates living area.
Steps lead down from the kitchen to the living room and dining area. Open shelving keeps the spaces connected but distinct.
Entry Stair Volume
Entry Stair
Entry Stair Detail
IF House - Photo 08
The long, wood stairs appear as a screen, quietly revealing artwork between levels and spaces.
The grand, open tread wood staircase vertically connects the three floor plates, while creating an open and transparent connection between them all.
Porosity and transparency define the "arteries" that display artwork, connect the floors, and reveal moments of awe.
A new interior stair allows vertical circulation, and funnels light into the interior space.
Thick White Oak Stair Treads with Glass Railings.
Foyer 01
Foyer 02
Potrero Residence Stair
Sleek concrete tread stair meets polished concrete flooring on lower level
Feature stair
Stairs
There are few walls in the home that abut, making it difficult to place this neon sculpture—untitled (to the real Dan Hill)—by Dan Flavin.
This staircase connects the common area to the guest suites above and the wine cellar below. The interplay of glass and metal on the handrails is a one of the architects’ favorite details.
Staircase
Staircase: View of Lower Level Family Room The biggest single challenge was in the design and fabrication of the staircase. The stair was required to be both code and child safety compliant. The staircase’s unique features include the co-planar clear-tempered glass-rails and the child-proof open slots under the welded bent steel angles. Supported by a sizable post concealed in the wall behind the stair, stair attachments are made with moment connections. All metalwork on this job, including the stairs and door panels were site fabricated forging a unique hand-crafted industrial product, difficult to shop replicate.
Gananoque Lake Road House - Front Foyer
Stair to Roof
Stair Detail