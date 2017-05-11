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All Photos/living/furniture : bookcase/fireplace : corner

Living Room Bookcase Corner Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The living room features a pendant from Ochre and Silk, barstools from Hati Home, and a wool rug from Revival. The European Walnut floors throughout the home are Stuga “Zig Zag.”
The artwork is titled "Crashing Buffalo" and is by Tucson/Los Angeles artist Ishi Glinsky.
The Adrian Pearsall sofa was sourced from The Swanky Abode on 1st Dibs, and the fire tools are also from the Sunshine Shop, a local vintage store.
Some of the furnishings came from the homeowners’ Dallas home, including the wooden chairs they purchased 35 years ago. The sofa is the Madison Sleeper Sofa from Bo Concept, while the side table is from Target. The lamp is from CB2. A British, antique officer’s cabinet contrasts with a modern bookshelf from Crate and Barrel.
Thirteen windows in the apartment help maximize the fantastic views. The seating—including a sectional from West Elm and daybed from BoConcept—is now complemented by a fireplace specified by the firm.
A Restoration Hardware sofa and vintage rug in the living room.
View of the living area
Double height living area opens onto the home's interconnecting courtyard and floods the living space with natural light.
Black slate hearth with wood stove. Millwork pod conceals entertainment area when not in use