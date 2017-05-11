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All Photos/laundry/cabinets : wood/appliances : concealed

Laundry Room Wood Cabinets Concealed Design Photos and Ideas

A communal laundry area.
Bathroom fixtures by Acquatica.
Built-in storage and laundry.
Maple veneer ApplePly tops this bench in the new mudroom, which provides boot and shoe storage/drainage, while other cabinets conceal a variety of storage spaces.