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All Photos/laundry/cabinets : wood/appliances : stacked

Laundry Room Wood Cabinets Stacked Design Photos and Ideas

The floor tile is the Zebra Terrazzo from the Cement Tile Shop.
The laundry is tucked away beside the kitchen. A skylight floods the small space with natural light, and cat doors provide the resident feline with easy access to the litter box kept here.
A communal laundry area.