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All Photos/hallway/floors : ceramic tile/floors : concrete

Hallway Ceramic Tile Floors Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Antique pottery made by local craftsmen can be found throughout the hotel grounds.
In the corridor between the living room and the bedrooms, light blue hues signal a transition from daytime to nighttime spaces. Serboli preserved the original geometric tile where possible, as in this area of the hallway off the private sleeping quarters.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Vibrant tiles from Mallorca concrete tile brand Huguet were used for sections of the floor.