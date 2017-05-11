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All Photos/garage/room type : detached garage/room type : family room

Garage Detached Garage Family Room Design Photos and Ideas

Landscape designer Jay Griffith recreated the area between the house and the studio.
The Langs use an outbuilding as a rec room of sorts. "We call that the Grace Studio," Lang says. "It's designed so a car can pull in there, but we use it as more of a rec room and work space."