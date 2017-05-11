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All Photos/exterior/building type : airstream

Exterior Airstream Design Photos and Ideas

David and Darian had to do a big cull of their belongings to make Airstream life work, but smart storage solutions mean they've adapted to small-space living well.
The Armadillo is parked on a 1,000-square-foot lot that gives the couple ample outdoor space.
Airstream’s Flying Cloud 30FB Office travel trailer includes a designated workspace in the back corner.
The new high-tech system allows travelers to unplug for two weeks.
The 25-foot trailer's reflective shell is made from aerospace quality aluminum.
The Terra Firma Limited Edition from luxury trailer maker Bowlus packs smart and off-grid tech into a classic chrome design.
Outside, a large 15-foot awning allows the family to enjoy outdoor living.
The exterior of the chassis was brought back to life with a fresh coat of paint in a blue-gray hue inspired by Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans.
The 34-foot-long Airstream Excella was gutted and renovated by Innovative Spaces in Santa Barbara, California.
When a solo adventurer was ready for life on the open road with her cat and dog in tow, she turned to Innovative Spaces to help source, design, and build out her new home on wheels. Through their network of Airstream pickers, the mobile home design-build firm found a 1973 Airstream Tradewind.
Lance and Sharlene Price at their home away from home.
“The Cortes at one time was part of the official Airstream Caravan, so it could have travelled the world,” Markie says. “For now, it’s our home away from home at a quiet spot on a riverbank, but who knows where it’s going!”
Instead of polishing the exterior, they decided to embrace the old Airstream’s aged patina.
Rather than include the bathroom in the trailer, the family decided to set it in an outhouse, giving them more living space in the Airstream.
Interior designer Markie Miller and her father Lance Price, a woodworker, teamed up to rehab the old trailer.
Dubbed Cortes, the 1972 Land Yacht is located on Vancouver Island.
After renovations were complete, the family took a trip from Canada, through the USA, to Baja, Mexico.
A 1976 Airstream Sovereign International Land Yacht was perfect for Lynne’s family of four.
Having never renovated an Airstream before, Tristan and Lynne Knowlton took to the challenge with plenty of gusto (and elbow grease).
"I found the Airstream in the high desert of Anza, California, and thought it was a pure TLC job. Wishful thinking!
John Storyk of Walters-Storyk Design Group transformed a circa-1958 Airstream into a recording and broadcast studio for the Lower Eastside Girls Club in New York.
Bay Point Landing’s updated Airstreams let you camp in comfort and style.
NüAbode and Mavis The Airstream transformed the 31-foot-long trailer into a mobile bachelor pad for Nashville musician Ryan Hunter Sanchez.
Upon receiving this 98-square-foot Caravel from Ohio, the couple demolished the interior in a few days. "We had two good friends visiting, and the four of us picked up the entire shell and moved it off the frame," says Oliver. "It was such a rush and so empowering to do that as a team of women." The silver shell had to be removed to execute a full chassis repair and replacement by a certified welder.
On the interior, Oceanair blinds are used as window coverings.
“Cath and I’ve worked on a bunch of renovation projects,” Ryan says. “We have fun and enjoy working together—it’s our shared hobby.”
“Polishing the exterior took more than 160 hours alone,” says Jodi.
The 27-foot retro trailer needed work done on both the interior and exterior.
Based out of Sun Valley, Idaho, the owners of Traverse Design + Build took on a personal project, renovating a 1971 Airstream Overland.
Bambi—long a nickname for Airstream’s light, single-axle offerings—launched this year as a family of approachable travel trailers.
The bathroom is just to the right upon entry to the trailer. The floors are engineered hardwood in red oak by Mercier throughout, and the beechwood wall rack is a functional drop zone for bags, coats, and keys.
Oliver started by relocating the bed’s placement. "When you arrive at a campsite, you generally back the rear of your trailer into the site…so I knew I wanted to move the bed to the rear of the camper," says Oliver. "This would allow a person to lie in bed and watch the sun come up over someplace beautiful."
Our airstream suites looked out onto the natural pond at the center of the grounds. At night, most guest light up their fire pits to roast marshmallows and relax.
Before: a look at the trailer's exterior before the major rehab work began.
The Airstream was christened the Navajo Maiden after a postcard the couple found inside the Airstream with a picture of a Native American woman and the words "Navajo Maiden" on the front.
With its original aluminum facade polished to a high shine, the fully restored Airstream is designed to go off-the-grid with rooftop solar panels with an inverter, a composting toilet, and a large water tank.
This young family of four has fully embraced life on the road with their newly revamped skoolie.
Peanut is a 31-foot-long 1976 Airstream Land Yacht. Sitka Concept successfully restored the exterior to a mirror-like shine.
The Airstream is parked under a tall sequoia in the couple's Portland backyard.
The Airstream, with its curved aluminum exterior, is an iconic midcentury design.
The ability to travel to various settings provides perspective.
The Kugelschiff is a live/work Airstream trailer that can travel the landscape.
The exterior of the Cashio's Airstream Sovereign.
Three friends transform a desert site into a charming Airstream retreat.
Staying true to Airstream founder Wally Byam Credo’s mission “to provide a more satisfying, meaningful way of travel that offers complete travel independence, wherever and whenever you choose to go,” Airstream recently released the new Basecamp—the lightest trailer in the Airstream fleet.
An ambitious couple's DIY overhaul of a decrepit 1971 Airstream Sovereign—purchased for less than $5,000—creates an airy retreat that feels much larger than its 200 square feet.
The couple are currently transitioning to living and working in the Airstream full time.
No matter the destination, the couple's poodle, Riley, always tags along.
"We've found it's best to spend at least a month in each place. That way, you get to know the area and get a real sense of what it's like to actually live there,
Designer and writer Lynne Knowlton revamped her 1976 Airstream with a playful edge.
When Bonnie and David purchased the Airstream, the previous owner had already added new axles, updated plumbing and electrical, and new cabinetry.
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