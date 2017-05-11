Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/exterior/building type : airstream/roofline : curved

Exterior Airstream Curved Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

The new high-tech system allows travelers to unplug for two weeks.
The 25-foot trailer's reflective shell is made from aerospace quality aluminum.
The Terra Firma Limited Edition from luxury trailer maker Bowlus packs smart and off-grid tech into a classic chrome design.
When a solo adventurer was ready for life on the open road with her cat and dog in tow, she turned to Innovative Spaces to help source, design, and build out her new home on wheels. Through their network of Airstream pickers, the mobile home design-build firm found a 1973 Airstream Tradewind.
Upon receiving this 98-square-foot Caravel from Ohio, the couple demolished the interior in a few days. "We had two good friends visiting, and the four of us picked up the entire shell and moved it off the frame," says Oliver. "It was such a rush and so empowering to do that as a team of women." The silver shell had to be removed to execute a full chassis repair and replacement by a certified welder.
On the interior, Oceanair blinds are used as window coverings.
“Cath and I’ve worked on a bunch of renovation projects,” Ryan says. “We have fun and enjoy working together—it’s our shared hobby.”
The bathroom is just to the right upon entry to the trailer. The floors are engineered hardwood in red oak by Mercier throughout, and the beechwood wall rack is a functional drop zone for bags, coats, and keys.
Oliver started by relocating the bed’s placement. "When you arrive at a campsite, you generally back the rear of your trailer into the site…so I knew I wanted to move the bed to the rear of the camper," says Oliver. "This would allow a person to lie in bed and watch the sun come up over someplace beautiful."
Peanut is a 31-foot-long 1976 Airstream Land Yacht. Sitka Concept successfully restored the exterior to a mirror-like shine.
The Kugelschiff is a live/work Airstream trailer that can travel the landscape.
The exterior of the Cashio's Airstream Sovereign.
Three friends transform a desert site into a charming Airstream retreat.
Staying true to Airstream founder Wally Byam Credo’s mission “to provide a more satisfying, meaningful way of travel that offers complete travel independence, wherever and whenever you choose to go,” Airstream recently released the new Basecamp—the lightest trailer in the Airstream fleet.
Designer and writer Lynne Knowlton revamped her 1976 Airstream with a playful edge.
The Stolen Pony Lounge is based in Portland, Oregon, but will travel.
The property is outfitted with solar-powered lights that automatically turn on at night.
Unsurprisingly, yoga retreats are popular at Joshua Tree Acres.
Pictured from left to right: Andrew Uhlhorn, Justine Bennett, and Joseph August.
The Globetrotter's aluminum shell catches the evening light. Power stabilizer jacks, an optional power awning, and a window awning package with Sunbrella fabrics help make it a true vehicle of leisure and adventure.
The Globetrotter, which starts at $99,900, combines the classic Airstream silhouette with modern design.
A trailer at El Cosmico in Marfa, Texas.