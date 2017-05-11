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All Photos/exterior/building type : airstream/roof material : metal

Exterior Airstream Metal Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

The Armadillo is parked on a 1,000-square-foot lot that gives the couple ample outdoor space.
Airstream’s Flying Cloud 30FB Office travel trailer includes a designated workspace in the back corner.
The new high-tech system allows travelers to unplug for two weeks.
The 25-foot trailer's reflective shell is made from aerospace quality aluminum.
The Terra Firma Limited Edition from luxury trailer maker Bowlus packs smart and off-grid tech into a classic chrome design.
Outside, a large 15-foot awning allows the family to enjoy outdoor living.
The exterior of the chassis was brought back to life with a fresh coat of paint in a blue-gray hue inspired by Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans.
The 34-foot-long Airstream Excella was gutted and renovated by Innovative Spaces in Santa Barbara, California.
When a solo adventurer was ready for life on the open road with her cat and dog in tow, she turned to Innovative Spaces to help source, design, and build out her new home on wheels. Through their network of Airstream pickers, the mobile home design-build firm found a 1973 Airstream Tradewind.
Instead of polishing the exterior, they decided to embrace the old Airstream’s aged patina.
Rather than include the bathroom in the trailer, the family decided to set it in an outhouse, giving them more living space in the Airstream.
Interior designer Markie Miller and her father Lance Price, a woodworker, teamed up to rehab the old trailer.
After renovations were complete, the family took a trip from Canada, through the USA, to Baja, Mexico.
A 1976 Airstream Sovereign International Land Yacht was perfect for Lynne’s family of four.
Having never renovated an Airstream before, Tristan and Lynne Knowlton took to the challenge with plenty of gusto (and elbow grease).
Upon receiving this 98-square-foot Caravel from Ohio, the couple demolished the interior in a few days. "We had two good friends visiting, and the four of us picked up the entire shell and moved it off the frame," says Oliver. "It was such a rush and so empowering to do that as a team of women." The silver shell had to be removed to execute a full chassis repair and replacement by a certified welder.
On the interior, Oceanair blinds are used as window coverings.
“Cath and I’ve worked on a bunch of renovation projects,” Ryan says. “We have fun and enjoy working together—it’s our shared hobby.”
“Polishing the exterior took more than 160 hours alone,” says Jodi.
The 27-foot retro trailer needed work done on both the interior and exterior.
Based out of Sun Valley, Idaho, the owners of Traverse Design + Build took on a personal project, renovating a 1971 Airstream Overland.
The bathroom is just to the right upon entry to the trailer. The floors are engineered hardwood in red oak by Mercier throughout, and the beechwood wall rack is a functional drop zone for bags, coats, and keys.
Oliver started by relocating the bed’s placement. "When you arrive at a campsite, you generally back the rear of your trailer into the site…so I knew I wanted to move the bed to the rear of the camper," says Oliver. "This would allow a person to lie in bed and watch the sun come up over someplace beautiful."
Our airstream suites looked out onto the natural pond at the center of the grounds. At night, most guest light up their fire pits to roast marshmallows and relax.
Before: a look at the trailer's exterior before the major rehab work began.
The Airstream was christened the Navajo Maiden after a postcard the couple found inside the Airstream with a picture of a Native American woman and the words "Navajo Maiden" on the front.
With its original aluminum facade polished to a high shine, the fully restored Airstream is designed to go off-the-grid with rooftop solar panels with an inverter, a composting toilet, and a large water tank.
Peanut is a 31-foot-long 1976 Airstream Land Yacht. Sitka Concept successfully restored the exterior to a mirror-like shine.
The Airstream is parked under a tall sequoia in the couple's Portland backyard.
The Kugelschiff is a live/work Airstream trailer that can travel the landscape.
The exterior of the Cashio's Airstream Sovereign.
Three friends transform a desert site into a charming Airstream retreat.
Staying true to Airstream founder Wally Byam Credo’s mission “to provide a more satisfying, meaningful way of travel that offers complete travel independence, wherever and whenever you choose to go,” Airstream recently released the new Basecamp—the lightest trailer in the Airstream fleet.
An ambitious couple's DIY overhaul of a decrepit 1971 Airstream Sovereign—purchased for less than $5,000—creates an airy retreat that feels much larger than its 200 square feet.
The couple are currently transitioning to living and working in the Airstream full time.
No matter the destination, the couple's poodle, Riley, always tags along.
"We've found it's best to spend at least a month in each place. That way, you get to know the area and get a real sense of what it's like to actually live there,
Designer and writer Lynne Knowlton revamped her 1976 Airstream with a playful edge.
When Bonnie and David purchased the Airstream, the previous owner had already added new axles, updated plumbing and electrical, and new cabinetry.
The Stolen Pony Lounge is based in Portland, Oregon, but will travel.
The property is outfitted with solar-powered lights that automatically turn on at night.
Unsurprisingly, yoga retreats are popular at Joshua Tree Acres.
Pictured from left to right: Andrew Uhlhorn, Justine Bennett, and Joseph August.
The Globetrotter's aluminum shell catches the evening light. Power stabilizer jacks, an optional power awning, and a window awning package with Sunbrella fabrics help make it a true vehicle of leisure and adventure.
The Globetrotter, which starts at $99,900, combines the classic Airstream silhouette with modern design.
That detail, plus the brightly painted walls, makes it instantly obvious why the Notel is one of Melbourne’s most popular locations for Instagram photographers to shoot. The vivid backdrop allows the Airstream trailers— 1970s originals sourced from America—to shine.
Equipped with new bathrooms and updates including remote-controlled thermostats, the trailers combine retro exteriors with chic interiors. Each trailer also has its own iPad, loaded full of city recommendations and must-haves like Netflix. The device can be affixed to the wall, or even the ceiling so you can watch movies in bed during your stay.
Located in Eastern Ojai, Caravan Outpost enjoys close proximity to downtown, yet its oasis-like enclosure of palm trees and lush landscaping makes you feel a world away.
Located in Eastern Ojai, Caravan Outpost enjoys close proximity to downtown, yet its oasis-like enclosure of palm trees and lush landscaping makes you feel a world away.
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