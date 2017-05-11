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All Photos/exterior/building type : airstream/building type : tiny home

Exterior Airstream Tiny Home Design Photos and Ideas

Before: a look at the trailer's exterior before the major rehab work began.
This young family of four has fully embraced life on the road with their newly revamped skoolie.
The Airstream is parked under a tall sequoia in the couple's Portland backyard.
No matter the destination, the couple's poodle, Riley, always tags along.
"We've found it's best to spend at least a month in each place. That way, you get to know the area and get a real sense of what it's like to actually live there,
The options for travel have become endless for this family. The small trailer provides enough technology and flexibility to be able to work and teach from just about anywhere on the road.