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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : storage/furniture : wardrobe

Bedroom Storage Wardrobe Design Photos and Ideas

The master bedroom incudes closet doors and a floating shelf-cupboard combo clad with polished plywood.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
The loft-style bedroom showcases a white oak niche, outfitted with colorful bowls by Loyal Loot, above the bed.
“We wanted to create a really cozy nook,” says Jones of the new bed area of the apartment. A mirror at the end of the bed visually expands the interior space.
Childrens' bedroom on the second floor
A painting by Yael hangs near the Murphy bed in the make-shift guest sleeping quarters.
The lower level has a moveable wardrobe wall that divides the main bedroom from the second room.
Black accents in the light fixtures and joinery create interesting focal points within the all white-and-timber space. The neat design enables a tranquil space that is conducive for both work and relaxation.
Materials like vinyl flooring from Canica are chosen for durability and easy maintenance, maximizing hygiene standards. The colors of the fabric panels on the wall are muted and elegant.
In the largest apartment, sliding pocket doors separate sleeping and living zones. The openness of the Bizhouse apartments also conveys a sense of luxury within space-scarce Hong Kong.
The master bedroom features built-in under-bed storage, and it’s adjacent to a surprisingly large wardrobe.
A built-in desk provides a work spot during the day, and the closet interiors are from IKEA.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
The team removed dropped ceilings in the relatively small bedrooms and painted the exposed rafters a glossy white to bounce light. “Opening the ceiling makes the [bedrooms] feel much bigger,” says Chernak.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
In the master bedroom, Bean Buro encased the couple’s existing bed in a timber unit. The JWDA Pendant is by Menu.
Now, the guest bedroom has its own bathroom and entry. Built-in storage provides plenty of closet space, as well as a workspace.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
The window sill was deepened and extended to create room for a tea service. The piano has a permanent place in the home now.
A piece of millwork in one of the master suites doesn't reach the ceiling, allowing light to spill into the mater bath.
The inbuilt storage in the master bedroom includes a hidden make-up table. When it is set up, the edge of the bed can be used as a seat.
designed by Estúdio Minke
In the bedroom, wood wardrobes and a built-in desk allow the green-tiled window seat to stand out.
The master bedroom provides peaceful views of the Long Island Sound and includes a king bed, designed by Rottet herself, outfitted with Restoration Hardware linen and a funky skylight—which accommodates a tropical tree.
"Each wardrobe has got a rail, shelves, a couple of drawers, and a hook on the outside facing the wall for an extra hanging point," says Baulier. The pendant is the Roly Casper by Offdn in brushed aluminum.
In the small bedroom, just 107 square feet, Baulier designed wall-hanging storage cupboards that can double as bedside tables thanks to cut-out niches.
Now, bespoke wardrobes by Grovecourt flank the fireplace, which was newly painted. Hearth tiles are from Bert and May.
In the main bedroom, fir floors and simple fixtures add to the minimal design. Custom-set windows thoughtfully frame the nearby forest.
The bedroom is located on the mezzanine level.
A queen-size Murphy bed folds down from this interior wall, transforming open living space into a bedroom.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The white walls of the master suite, located on the top floor of the house, reflect sunlight, allowing the room to be bathed in a natural glow. Integrated with the roof deck, a green roof provides a cooling effect for the upper floors and absorbs rainwater, preventing run-off.
"It needed cosmetic love to bring back its former glory," the firm said of the home. "It needed better lighting, some key furniture pieces, and better and stronger colors to offset the interiors in their lush green garden setting." The bedrooms received new cork floors as well.
A view of the master bedroom.
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the lake.
A roof-mounted suncatcher fills the space with daylight. Built-in cupboards provide storage for personal belongings.
The bedroom contains an ingenious closet system similar to library stacks. These large sliding cabinets open up to make way for Zulaikha and Laurence as they hang their clothes or access anything else kept in storage.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
In this living area, a built-in Murphy bed can be pulled down to create a flexible sleeping area when needed. This Murphy bed incorporates two small bedside nooks with built-in lighting.
A look at the master bedroom located on the mezzanine level.
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A sleek wall-mounted closet and a small desk, both fashioned from steel and wood, save space in a smaller room.
Gregory Creek Residence - Bedroom
The master bedroom overlooks views of the water and beach through continuous glazing.
A private master bedroom and ensuite were key to the renovation, and include as much natural light as the ground floor. Benjamin Moore's White Heron was used throughout the interiors to complement the light.
Master Suite with Artisan Hardware Classic Interior Sliding Barn Door, Blu Dot “Shale” 2 Door/2 Drawer Floating Cabinet w/ Full Grain Leather Pulls and Wardrobe Wall
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The guest room's expansive glass creates intimacy with the madrone tree while framing the view.
Master Bedroom
The Master bedroom ensuite faces through a large internal glazing the living areas below
Custom closets painted Benjamin Moore Sterling were added to both kids' bedrooms. One room has a built-in window seat (pictured) and the other has a built-in desk.
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