Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/walls : metal

Bathroom Metal Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A powder room is tucked behind the kitchen’s pantry.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
The bathroom is located inside the duct-like cylinder of corrugated aluminum.
Meg Home | Olson Kundig
The walls are clad with metal penny tile in the Antique Copper finish from Design and Direct Source of Portland, Oregon. Linear-format tiles in the same finish line the tub.
Simple brass screws affix the bathroom’s antibacterial copper cladding, reclaimed from a barn roof in Connecticut, to the walls. Bronze screen frames, salvaged from buildings on Shope’s Amenia property and then cut into small decorative strips, line the bathroom door frame.
Both the main house and casita offer private indoor showers as well as outdoor showers.