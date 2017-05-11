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All Photos/bath/walls : metal/floors : concrete

Bathroom Metal Walls Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom is located inside the duct-like cylinder of corrugated aluminum.
Meg Home | Olson Kundig
Simple brass screws affix the bathroom’s antibacterial copper cladding, reclaimed from a barn roof in Connecticut, to the walls. Bronze screen frames, salvaged from buildings on Shope’s Amenia property and then cut into small decorative strips, line the bathroom door frame.