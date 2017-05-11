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All Photos/bath/walls : metal/lighting : wall

Bathroom Metal Walls Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A powder room is tucked behind the kitchen’s pantry.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
The bathroom is located inside the duct-like cylinder of corrugated aluminum.
Meg Home | Olson Kundig