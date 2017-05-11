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All Photos/bath/floors : terra cotta tile

Bathroom Terra Cotta Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Garden views can be enjoyed throughout the home—including in the bathroom.
The sleek wall-hung sink is made of Black Marquina and complemented by the texture of the terracotta floor tiles. The clay wall coating has a waterproof finish in the bathrooms.
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
The serene principal bathroom features floor-to-ceiling windows and a deep soaking tub where the artist unwinds every evening.
Handmade terra-cotta floor tiles from Onsite Supply + Design line the shared bath. The Vixel wall tiles are from Artedomus, and below the custom shelf is a Vitra Butterfly stool by Sori Yanagi.
The bathroom furniture was provided by Italian brand Ex.t.
The adjoining bath is outfitted in tumbled pink stone tiles and a gray marble stone tub from Apaiser.
A wood-clad bathroom on the lower level features another solarium-like corner, topped with stained glass and surrounded by a private rock garden.
The master bathroom features arabesque terra-cotta tiles from Tabaraka Studios in a brilliant shade of green. The custom vanity has a concrete countertop with an integrated sink from Concreteworks and hardware from Marion Cage. The playful wall tiles are also from Tabarka Studios: Paris Metro #14 in charcoal and paprika. The turned leg is based on the turned column detail by the front door.
The bathroom blends sleek contemporary fixtures with natural materials. A free-standing black and white tub is surrounded by concrete walls, terra-cotta tile flooring, and an exposed wood ceiling.
The master bathroom has a simple tile treatment and wood storage units.
A hall bathroom with blue fixtures.
In the guest bath, white zellige tiles from Clé line the walls and floors and boast a myriad of undertones, from gray to cream to pink, which sync with the rest of the house.