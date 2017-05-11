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All Photos/bath/floors : terra cotta tile/walls : ceramic tile

Bathroom Terra Cotta Tile Floors Ceramic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Handmade terra-cotta floor tiles from Onsite Supply + Design line the shared bath. The Vixel wall tiles are from Artedomus, and below the custom shelf is a Vitra Butterfly stool by Sori Yanagi.
The master bathroom has a simple tile treatment and wood storage units.