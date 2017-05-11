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All Photos/bath/floors : terra cotta tile/walls : stone tile

Bathroom Terra Cotta Tile Floors Stone Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The adjoining bath is outfitted in tumbled pink stone tiles and a gray marble stone tub from Apaiser.
In the guest bath, white zellige tiles from Clé line the walls and floors and boast a myriad of undertones, from gray to cream to pink, which sync with the rest of the house.