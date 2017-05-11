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All Photos/bath/floors : terra cotta tile/walls : concrete

Bathroom Terra Cotta Tile Floors Concrete Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom furniture was provided by Italian brand Ex.t.
The bathroom blends sleek contemporary fixtures with natural materials. A free-standing black and white tub is surrounded by concrete walls, terra-cotta tile flooring, and an exposed wood ceiling.