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All Photos/bath/floors : cork

Bathroom Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Cork flooring by Expanko runs from the bathroom to the hallway, mirroring the tones of the cedar ceilings. Heath Ceramics tile clads the vanity wall.
Main bedroom ensuite with a restrained interior palette.
The designers rebuilt the vanity with MAXI Film birch plywood in black, and a Caesarstone raw concrete composite stone counter.
The bathroom’s hexagonal marble tiles are by Ann Sacks, and the fixture, mirror, and wall cabinet are all by Duravit. - Chicago, Illinois Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017