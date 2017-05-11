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All Photos/bath/floors : cork/lighting : ceiling

Bathroom Cork Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The designers rebuilt the vanity with MAXI Film birch plywood in black, and a Caesarstone raw concrete composite stone counter.
The bathroom’s hexagonal marble tiles are by Ann Sacks, and the fixture, mirror, and wall cabinet are all by Duravit. - Chicago, Illinois Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017