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All Photos/bath/floors : cork/counters : engineered quartz

Bathroom Cork Floors Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Cork flooring by Expanko runs from the bathroom to the hallway, mirroring the tones of the cedar ceilings. Heath Ceramics tile clads the vanity wall.