The Modern Prefab: From Mixed-Use to Shipping Containers, the Year’s Most Exciting Projects
Inspiring Innovation in Norway, France, Colorado, and More
Design Icons: SANAA and Lina Bo Bardi
Stories
Editor's Picks: 5 Groundbreaking Prefab and Modular Homes
Dwell editor-in-chief Amanda Dameron talks us through Dwell's December/January 2016 issue.
By
Amanda Dameron
-
9 years
ago
A Dramatic Cliffside Prefab Steps From the Beach in Australia
With little time to waste, an Australian firm erects an efficient prefab overlooking the ocean.
Prefab Made This Super Remote House in the Ontario Wilderness Possible
An isolated prefab in Ontario, Canada, demonstrates how factory-built housing can be as site sensitive as traditional construction.
A Modern Mobile Home Dropped in Place by Crane
On the edge of a historic park in an English shire, a prefabricated home sets a new design standard.
Pritzker Prize-Winners SANAA Discuss Their Mind-Blowing Design for Grace Farms in Scenic New England
The award-winning Japanese architecture firm celebrates 20 years of practice with a thoughtful Stateside commission.
Why Brazilian Modernist Lina Bo Bardi Is “Among the Most Important Architects of the 20th Century”
The author of “Lina Bo Bardi” peels back the layers of the influential architect’s work.
An Energy-Efficient Hybrid Prefab Keeps Cool in the Palm Springs Desert
Drawing from the laws of nature, an architect devises a way to beat the heat in the California desert.
Six Concrete Boxes Make a Jaw-Dropping Martha's Vineyard Home
Despite being set in concrete, an idyllic modular retreat is built to go with the flow.
This Bright Green Prefab in Sweden Looks Just Like a Monopoly House
In Sweden, an architect finds an efficient building solution 260 miles from home.
Now That's How You Double Your Square Footage
In the suburbs of Paris, an architect with an eco-friendly practice doesn’t let tradition stand in the way of innovation.
In Just 48 Hours, a Chicago Live/Work Space Is Built from the Ground Up Using Concrete Panels
An industrious Chicago couple set up shop in a historic manufacturing district almost overnight using prefab concrete panels.
A Shipping Container Home in Pennsylvania Embraces Its Rugged Industrial Origins
A couple builds a new home, repurposing a series of 11 shipping containers and an existing concrete foundation to maximal effect.
Getting to this Tiny Prefab Cabin in Western Norway Is an Adventure
A lakeside prefab in Norway is a study in idyllic seclusion.