Pritzker Prize-Winners SANAA Discuss Their Mind-Blowing Design for Grace Farms in Scenic New England

Known for asymmetrical structures that subvert traditional rules of space, Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa, of renowned Tokyo-based architectural practice SANAA, are now bringing their forward-thinking vision to the verdant pastures of New Canaan, Connecticut. For the first time since winning the Pritzker Prize, in 2010, the firm returned to the USA to design Grace Farms, a spiritual center and community gathering space that opened in October 2015. We asked the architects to tell us about the meandering 83,000-square-foot facility.