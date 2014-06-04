Modern for All

Home Tours
The Best Furniture of 2014
Stories
DIY Furniture Ideas for Modern Makers
DIY Furniture 2 offers instructions and inspiration for furniture making.
By
Diana Budds
-
6 years
ago
The Future of Office Design
What’s the future of office design? We investigate how start-up culture is influencing everything from corporate campuses to contract furniture. See more about Office Environment.
A Dutch Duo Crafts Contemporary, Efficient Office Furniture
Dutch designers Makkink & Bey prove that flexible furnishings can increase efficiency in the modern workplace.
How to Shop for an Ergonomic Task Chair
Humanscale's Sacha Burn details what to consider when buying body-conscious seating.
An Elegant Dining Room in Mexico City
The owner of Flexform’s New York showroom, David Levy, creates an elegant dining room overlooking Mexico City.
A Minimalist Duplex in Venice, California
Architect Don Dimster celebrates the concept of communal family space with a pair of homes in Venice, California, for himself and his brother.
This Northern California Prefab Gets a Dose of Universal Design
Thanks to a prefab in-law unit, an octogenarian modernist lives independently on a peaceful, verdant site in Northern California.
A Modern Home Designed for Live Music in Beverly Hills
An old barn in a Beverly Hills canyon inspires a new, clean-lined guesthouse and concert venue.
The Modern Studio of a Finnish Design Legend
Yrjö Kukkapuro, one of Finland’s design legends, is primed for an international resurgence thanks to a new furniture collaboration with Artek.
The Elegant Milan Home of Designer Gae Aulenti
Shortly before the Italian designer-architect’s 2012 death, a photographer captured a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the furniture-stuffed Milan flat where she lived since1974.
A Midcentury Home Keeps the History Alive
In Los Angeles’s Crestwood Hills enclave, the 1950 Kalmick House by A. Quincy Jones and Whitney R. Smith gets a sensitive makeover from its new owner, the lead planner for...
A New York Shop with Austrian Design Sensibility
Two Viennese expats open a New York City shop stocked with furniture, lighting, and accessories from their home country and beyond.
An Artist's Dining Room in Valencia Has Fringed Paper Walls
Paper artist Pierre Pozzi uses his signature material to wrap the dining room walls of his home in Valencia, Spain.